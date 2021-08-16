Tropical Storm Ida Grace is on her way to Haiti, where the earthquake has left many homeless.

Tropical Storm Ida Grace is expected to hit Haiti on Monday, bringing torrential rain, mudslides, and strong winds to a country already reeling from a catastrophic earthquake that killed over 1,200 people and displaced thousands more over the weekend.

Grace is forecast to pass over Haiti and the Dominican Republic by Monday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. Grace’s potential of becoming a tropical storm was downgraded to a depression by the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, but the region is still expected to receive up to 10 inches of rain.

“5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches are likely in the southern terrain areas through Tuesday,” the Center warned on Monday. This heavy rain might cause flash flooding and urban flooding, as well as mudslides.”

Grace was 125 miles southeast of Port Au Prince, Haiti’s capital, and moving west at 15 miles per hour at 8 a.m. Monday. A storm warning has been issued for the whole coast of Haiti, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The tropical depression will hit the island nation barely two days after a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake ravaged the country. According to the Associated Press, the death toll from the earthquake rose to 1,297 on Sunday, with many more feared to be missing behind mountains of rubble from collapsed buildings.

At least 5,700 people were injured as a result of the earthquake, a number that has so far overloaded medical systems across the country. More than 7,000 homes were destroyed and over 5,000 more were damaged, according to Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection on Sunday. The huge quake also wreaked havoc on hospitals, schools, offices, and churches.

The epicenter of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake was 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the USGS, and it created landslides that hindered rescue attempts in two of the hardest-hit areas.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Ariel Henry proclaimed a one-month state of emergency across the country, saying he was delivering relief to places where towns and hospitals had been nearly completely destroyed by the storm.

“We honor the victims’ dignity, perseverance, and ability to rebuild their lives. I’ve deduced from my observations that Haitians want to survive and progress. Let. This is a condensed version of the information.