Tropical Storm Ida Fred causes landslides in two states, leaving 25K people without power.

Tropical Storm Ida According to the Associated Press, landslides in North Carolina forced 25,000 customers to lose power early Wednesday, largely in the state and West Virginia.

Fred was blamed for up to 14 possible tornadoes in the Carolinas and Georgia on Tuesday. The New Hanover County Fire Rescue recorded water rescues of 13 adults and two children in Canton, North Carolina, when floods ravaged the area.

Task Force 11 has rescued a total of 13 adults and two children. @wectnews @WWAY @NewHanoverCo pic.twitter.com/aC5tlrdQ1j @wectnews @WWAY @NewHanoverCo

— August 18, 2021, NHC Fire Rescue (@NHCFR)

The Nantahala Gorge was closed due to landslides in North Carolina, according to the state’s transportation agency. Meanwhile, due to excessive flooding caused by Fred’s rains, schools in Lincoln County, West Virginia, had to cancel classes.

Fred made landfall in Pennsylvania and became a post-tropical cyclone, according to the National Hurricane Center. Due to the storm, mudslides and flash floods are now a possibility in Upstate New York.

On Wednesday, tornado watches were still in effect for hilly parts of Virginia and the Carolinas.

Fred headed north on Tuesday, far inland from the coastal areas that generally take the brunt of tropical storms. A Las Vegas man died after his automobile hydroplaned and flipped into a ditch in Panama City, Florida, hours after the storm hit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Consistent rains in North Carolina swollen streams and pushed rocks and debris onto roadways.

Fred’s remnants had moved into Pennsylvania by lunchtime on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center, and while the post-tropical storm no longer had much of a spinning center, it was still capable of spawning tornadoes and other catastrophic weather.

Along three rain-swollen rivers in far eastern Tennessee, schools were closed and residents were evacuated. The order from Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, which was posted to Facebook late Tuesday by the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency, stated, “The areas near the Pigeon, French Broad, and Nolichucky Rivers have become dangerous.” For those who needed a place to stay, four shelters were opened.

