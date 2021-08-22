Tropical Storm Henri Makes Landfall, Bringing Storm Surge Warnings and Flash Floods.

Tropical Storm Warning Early Sunday morning, Hurricane Henri made landfall on the northeast coast. Storm surge warnings have been issued and will continue to be in effect until late Sunday.

Strong gusty winds of up to 60 mph have been reported by the National Hurricane Center, as well as rainfall with the potential for flash floods in parts of the northeast.

According to NOAA’s historical database, Henri is the first tropical storm or hurricane to make landfall in Rhode Island since Hurricane Bob in 1991.

“Henri is wreaking havoc on Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts with catastrophic storm surges, severe winds, torrential rain, and flooding. According to the National Weather Service, “heavy rainfall may cause flooding well inland across areas of Vermont, New Hampshire, upstate New York, eastern Pennsylvania, and much of New Jersey.”

Power disruptions are predicted along the east coast’s adjacent areas. Governor Daniel McKee of Rhode Island stated on Sunday that he expects more than 100,000 people to lose power as a result of the storms.

According to poweroutage.com, there are currently 58,709 consumers without power in Rhode Island and 10,890 in Connecticut.

There is a chance that power disruptions will occur in New Jersey, New York, and Maine as well.

McKee told CNN on Sunday, “We’re really concerned about the impact that the storm is having on us.”

During a press conference, McKee also advised people to stay at home while the storm persists.

“Until this storm passes, I’m asking you, Rhode Island, to say goodbye. You are endangering not only your own life, but also the lives of our first responders,” he warned.

By Tuesday, the weather should have improved.

The storm was traveling northwest at 12 mph as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

