Tropical Storm Fred Threatens Florida Panhandle With Storm Surges, Isolated Tornadoes, And More

Tropical Storm Warning Fred is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle in the next few hours, bringing heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, and storm surges.

Fred was expected to make landfall early Monday evening, dumping up to one foot of rain on the area.

Through Alabama and Georgia, Fred is anticipated to dump up to 10 inches of rain.

Fred has been designated as a Tropical Storm Warning for the Florida Panhandle coast from Navarre to the Steinhatchee River.

President Joe Biden stressed the necessity of getting vaccinated in hurricane-prone states last week, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in certain areas.

“Let me be clear about something. If you live in a hurricane-prone area, getting vaccinated now is an important aspect of preparing for hurricane season. If you aren’t vaccinated and a hurricane or natural disaster strikes, everything becomes more complicated,” he said.

“You don’t want to add COVID-19 to the list of threats you’re going to face if you have to evacuate or stay in a shelter.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for sections of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

“As Tropical Storm Fred approaches the Florida Panhandle shoreline, supercells moving inland in the northeastern and eastern sectors of the circulation will raise the hazard of a few tornadoes,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote.

Fred isn’t the only Atlantic storm threatening to batter vulnerable places with strong winds and heavy rain. Tropical Depression Grace is still affecting Haiti, while Tropical Depression Eight formed northeast of Bermuda on Sunday.