Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to miss the site of the Surfside Condo Collapse; the death toll has risen to 28, with 117 people still missing.

The remaining structure of Champlain Towers South in Florida was demolished a day after it was feared that an incoming tropical storm would knock it down, but the current forecasts suggest that Elsa may not cause as much damage to the Surfside area as originally predicted.

Recent meteorological reports, according to Reuters, indicate that the Surfside area, where Champlain Towers is located, may avoid the powerful winds of Elsa, which swept Caribbean islands last week.

On Sunday, Florida officials ordered the remaining components of the Champlain Towers South complex to be demolished in a controlled manner. Following the demolition, search-and-rescue attempts to find survivors resumed.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced during a press conference Monday evening that the dead toll from the June 24 condo building collapse has risen to 28 after another victim was discovered in the wreckage, while 117 people remain missing. So yet, no survivors have been found.

Since an estimated 55 of the 136 units collapsed, search and rescue efforts have been ongoing. However, due to hazardous site circumstances, efforts were hampered.

According to CNN, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stated that the only option to proceed with the rescue was to demolish the remaining structures. She had added, “Truly, we could not continue without bringing this building down.”

With the building demolished, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett stated that the possibility of the structure collapsing further and making the situation dangerous for rescuers had been removed.

Inhabitants of the building were evacuated ahead of the destruction, and residents of the Champlain Towers East building were also advised to leave for their own protection.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa, which made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon, is still dumping heavy rain across the island. Forecasters believe it is currently heading toward Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, the storm could dump up to 10 inches of rain on Cuba. Rainfall of up to 15 inches was predicted in some areas.

According to CBS News, forecasters expanded the tropical storm watch north along the state’s western coast and the storm warning west along the Panhandle, putting approximately 9 million people in Florida under tropical storm watches and warnings on Monday.

While major flooding is still a threat in Cuba, Elsa is expected to weaken as it approaches the southern Florida Keys on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

