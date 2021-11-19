Troopers are astounded when a woman walks away from a flattened car, saying, “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol are speechless as to how a local woman survived a supposedly fatal vehicle collision with only minor injuries.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle in my perspective, I don’t know how [the woman]survived this,” said Trooper Rocky Oliphant, who reacted to the collision in Mt. Vernon, Washington, on Tuesday.

“There is no explanation for why she is alive, let alone suffering minor injuries,” Oliphant said, adding that he had never seen anything like it in his 14 years as a cop.

The 46-year-old woman was apparently traveling across the Skagit River Bridge in her Nissan Altima when she was forced to slow down after the automobile in front of her slowed. The enormous semi-truck behind her, on the other hand, did not come to a halt and rolled over her Nissan, bending it in two and smashing it into a twisted mess.

The semi-truck was totally on top of the Nissan by the time the dust settled, and first responders feared the worst.

When law police arrived to the wreckage, they were surprised to hear the woman inside pleading for aid, and she appeared to be in good health other from being stuck.

“He stepped up, he walked around the car and he heard, ‘Help!’ and he said, ‘Oh my gosh,'” Oliphant recalled of the first trooper who approached the wreckage.

The semi-truck was lifted off of the Nissan by a tow vehicle, and the woman was able to scramble out through a breach in the passenger window to safety. She not only escaped the truck, but she also "pulled herself out with her own power, which is extraordinary," according to Oliphant. The woman received modest care on the scene and was described as having only ribcage and head pain.