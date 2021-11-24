Trolls’ bogus copyright claims have resulted in the suspension of BTS fan accounts.

With a deluge of fraudulent copyright accusations, an internet gang has targeted major Twitter accounts associated to South Korean boyband BTS, leading a number of accounts to be taken down.

According to BuzzFeed News, a Facebook gang of trolls known as “Team Copyright” collected photos from BTS fan accounts and reposted them on their own websites or Flickr accounts after changing the dates of the photos to predate the original uploads.

According to the site, they would then denounce the fan accounts to Twitter for “stealing” their image in fake copyright claims, which often resulted in the account being suspended or being served with a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notice.

Twitter did not say whether copyright allegations were manually reviewed and evaluated or if they were processed automatically.

BTS Charts & Translations (@charts k), BTS Vote (@btsvotingorg), and BTS Translations/Bangtansubs (@BTS Trans) were among the Twitter accounts targeted by Team Copyright, which is allegedly based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, according to a report by The Verge.

According to BuzzFeed News, members of Team Copyright would allegedly brag about the fan accounts they had targeted and had been suspended.

The gang also claimed to have been successful in having an official BTS Twitter account deactivated. In addition, after being published online by Team Copyright members, Twitter selfies of members Suga and RM, whose real names are Min Yoon-gi and Kim Nam-joon, respectively, were temporarily removed from the social media site.

The online harassment began in September on Facebook, when a page dedicated to Bangladeshi BTS fans began receiving “disturbing” messages after false information claiming BTS was anti-Muslim went widespread.

The group claimed that the boyband’s fanbase was “poison” because of its support for the LGBTQ+ community and atheists.

Team Copyright’s 800-member Facebook group announced in a statement that “we have suspended their accounts since they are promoting [homosexual]and atheist fans.” “From now on, we’re going to annihilate the toxic fandom.” According to a spokeswoman for Meta, the social media giant’s parent company, the group was deleted from Facebook for breaking the site’s regulations.

“We do not accept bullying and harassment on Facebook because it makes people feel unsafe and disrespected,” the spokeswoman was quoted as saying.

Many of the targeted fan accounts decided not to appeal and instead filed a DMCA “counter-notice” on Twitter. They’ll need to fill out a form that asks for personal information like their name and address. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.