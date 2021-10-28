Troll accounts linked to Meghan Markle show ‘no evidence of widespread coordination,’ according to Twitter.

According to Twitter, the Meghan Markle troll accounts that flooded the social media platform with thousands of abusive tweets were mostly run by actual individuals, not bots.

Only four of the 55 accounts identified by data analysis firm Bot Sentinel as being put up only to harass the Duchess of Sussex had been removed on Twitter.

Another 28 accounts were found to be used to magnify the words of the main accounts in a “hate network,” according to the business.

The company’s research was based on an examination of 114,000 posts and found that 83 accounts were responsible for 70% of the negative words directed at Meghan.

However, the social networking site claims that the majority of the primary 55 profiles were controlled by human people rather than artificial bots.

According to a Twitter spokesman, “Our teams are looking into the accounts mentioned in this report and have taken action against accounts and material that violate the Twitter Rules, including potential violations of our hateful conduct and coordinated harmful behavior policies, as necessary.

“Our teams took action on four of the 50+ accounts mentioned in the study for violating our platform manipulation and spam policy, indicating that many of these accounts are managed by single people.

“There is no indication of extensive coordination, the use of many accounts by a single person, or other platform manipulation strategies at this time.”

The term “bot” is commonly misused, according to Twitter, notably to refer to accounts with which people disagree.

However, one of the accounts mentioned in Bot Sentinel’s investigation posted a message that contained a veiled death threat.

“Meghan Markle already THINKS she is the Anne Boleyn of the 21st Century…make let’s her fantasy come true,” one Tweet stated, according to Buzzfeed News.

Henry VIII’s second wife, Anne Boleyn, was beheaded in the Tower of London in 1536.

Christopher Bouzy of the Bot Sentinel discovered posts that called Meghan a “lunatic broad” and peddled conspiracy theories, including that she faked her pregnancy.

According to the report: “Our investigation indicated that these accounts were openly cooperating on Twitter, with at least one account openly recruiting people to join their hate campaign.

“We discovered that Twitter had previously suspended 40% of the key accounts, and that these accounts were using deceptive tactics. This is a condensed version of the information.