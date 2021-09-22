Triumph has created a limited-edition Tiger motorcycle based on the latest James Bond film, which I think is a good purchase.

Triumph has unveiled a new limited-edition motorcycle based on a model featured in the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

It’s called the Tiger 900 Bond Edition, and it’s based on the Tiger 900 that appears in a number of action sequences in the next Bond film.

“The Tiger 900 is the most confidence-inspiring bike, it allows you to really push the ride as far as you want, you can take as many liberties as you want; stand up sideways drifting in third gear, slow wheelie it, slide it Supermoto-style,” said Lee Morrison, stunt coordinator with No Time To Die. It’s fantastic.” I honestly believe it’s one of the nicest motorcycles I’ve ever rode.

The Tiger 900 Bond Edition features a matt black paint scheme, 007 graphics, and a billet-machined handlebar clamp, and is limited to just 250 copies, each uniquely numbered and accompanied by a signed certificate of authenticity.

The frame, headlight finishers, side panels, and sump guard – among other components – are all finished in black, giving the bike an unobtrusive appearance.

Each bike features a custom 007 start-up animation on the screen, as well as special Bond Edition branding on the heated rider and pillion seats. The Tiger 900 Bond Edition is priced starting at £16,500.