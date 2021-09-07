Tripwire’s CEO resigns following backlash over a tweet supporting Texas’ abortion law.

Tripwire Interactive’s CEO resigned Monday night after receiving outrage for comments praising Texas’ controversial law effectively barring all abortions after six weeks, the business stated in a tweet.

On Friday, John Gibson tweeted that he was “glad” of the United States Supreme Court for rejecting to stop a Texas law that will outlaw virtually all abortions after six weeks, posing a threat to Roe v. Wade, according to reproductive rights campaigners. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal judges in dissenting from the ruling.

“I am proud of the #USSupremeCourt’s decision to uphold the Texas law prohibiting abortion on newborns with a heartbeat. I don’t become political very much as an entertainment. Despite the fact that there are so many loud peers on the opposite side of this issue, I felt it was vital to go on record as a pro-life game developer,” he stated.

Tripwire, an independent video game developer best known for the Killing Floor and Rising Storm series, issued a statement saying that the comments “do not reflect the views of Tripwire Interactive as a company” and that Vice President Alan Wilson will serve as interim CEO.

“His remarks betrayed the principles of our entire team, our partners, and a large portion of our broader community,” according to the statement. “Our Tripwire leadership team is truly regretful, and we are united in our determination to move quickly and build a more constructive environment.”

People reacted negatively to Gibson’s post, with several stating that they would no longer support the brand.

On Twitter, @purplemario920 remarked, “Well, that’s it for your company.” “The games weren’t terrific, and now they’re irrelevant—all because you decided to post an ill-informed tweet. Do better, or at the absolute least, stop trying to control women for the sake of everyone.”

The court’s unsigned order does not address the law’s constitutionality, so a legal struggle is still ongoing. Only a request for a stay is addressed in the order.

Nonetheless, critics have claimed that SB8 was enacted to circumvent the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. The majority’s judgment was based on the fact that state personnel in Texas do not have the authority to enforce SB8. Instead, the legislation permits private persons to enforce it.

“We emphasize that in reaching our conclusion. This is a condensed version of the information.