TripAdvisor named a Liverpool restaurant among the best in the world.

TripAdvisor has given a major prize to a Liverpool restaurant, putting it in the top 1% of all places globally.

This month, Indigo Greens on Queens Drive received the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2021.

The vegan eatery, which first opened its doors in West Derby in 2018, has received a slew of five-star ratings.

The Full Indigo Breakfast, the Salt N Pepper Sweet Potato Wedges, and the Green Grill Breakfast are all signature dishes of Indigo Greens, which specializes in all things plant-based.

The key to Indigo Greens’ success, according to its website, is “simple,” as it states: “The key to our success is simple: offering quality consistent cruelty-free food that tastes fantastic every time.”

“We take pride in the entire Indigo experience; whether you visit our Plant Based Eatery or order a delivery, your food will be lovingly cooked and delivered with a smile.”

TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award is the greatest honor it can bestow. The honor is “presented yearly to those businesses who are the Best of the Best on Tripadvisor, get exceptional reviews from travelers, and are ranked in the top 1% of properties worldwide,” according to the website.

Indigo Greens has received a slew of five-star ratings from people who can’t get enough of its meals since it first opened.

According to recent TripAdvisor evaluations, the eatery is “unreal” and “really fantastic.”

“UNREAL,” one person wrote. I’ve never had better vegan meals. I’m not sure what more to say. Positive people, too, boss. I drive all the way from Wirral to come here. Over the sea, please open one.”

“Delicious and colorful food!” commented a third. You will not be disappointed if you come here for delicious and colorful healthy meals. We also have a takeaway, and the quality was just as good!”

“Best vegan gaff in the city,” said a third, claiming Indigo Greens as the “best vegan gaff in the city.” Staff is polite and knowledgeable about cuisine, and you won’t have to worry about whether or not something is vegan because it all is. The food is fantastic here.

“Taste-wise, it outperforms most non-vegan establishments I’ve visited.”

