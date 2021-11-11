Tributes to a mother who fought for her dead son’s justice for decades.

Touching tributes have been paid to a much-loved mother who fought for justice for decades.

Barbara Greenwood battled for answers for 41 years after her son John was slain, one of two schoolboys killed in a tragedy that horrified the nation.

Her family said today that they would continue the campaign in her honor, and that the prospect of her being reunited with the son who was taken from her brought them solace.

As she pushed for justice, Barbara became a familiar face on television and in newspapers.

When her son John Greenwood was discovered battered and concealed on a tip in Whiston with his friend Gary Miller on August 16, 1980, her world was shattered.

Both boys, who were only 11 years old at the time, died as a result of their injuries.

Barbara, along with Gary’s mother, Alma Miller, fought tooth and nail for answers.

Barbara died quietly at her Whiston home after a brief illness, and the two were reunited shortly after.

Barbara’s daughter, Debbie Turrell, spoke to The Washington Newsday about their “unbreakable bond” and the sad farewell they shared on Saturday.

She stated, ” “Barbara and Alma had been visiting the boys’ graves together for decades, keeping them looking beautiful with fresh flowers.

“Over the previous 40 years, they’ve also held each other’s hands in innumerable TV and newspaper interviews as they fought for justice for their sons.

“I asked Alma if she wanted to come and say farewell around 15 minutes before mum passed away. She took mum’s hand in hers and told her to go be with the boys and tell them she loved them.” Barbara passed away at the age of 69, surrounded by her children Debbie, David, and Alan.

They paid tribute to their mother as a family, saying: "She has been the most amazing mother anyone could ask for. She was a model of courage, decency, and compassion." They also stated that they were ""Mum is now reunited with her lovely baby in paradise," she said, comforted by the fact that she is with John and Gary. Our quest for justice is still going strong, and we're more determined than ever." Barbara was well-known for her campaign efforts, and she deserved to be.