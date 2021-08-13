Tributes to a crusading mother who worked diligently following her teen son’s untimely death.

A crusading mother died after being moved by her son’s tragic death to battle for life-saving equipment to be installed at Halton General Hospital.

Maureen Mainwaring, of Runcorn, died on July 31. She was recalled as a strong advocate whose involvement resulted in the installation of a defibrillator as well as ongoing fundraising drives for the hospital.

Emma Kearns, the 77-year-granddaughter, old’s told The Washington Newsday Maureen’s 18-year-old son James had perished in a vehicle accident while riding his bicycle outside the hospital in June 1984.

At the time, the minor injuries unit lacked a defibrillator, which could have saved his life.

Maureen – who was born in Liverpool – continued to help the hospital after her fundraising drive collected enough money to purchase and install a defibrillator.

Her achievements were recognized with awards such as a medal from Pope John Paul II and a Woman of the Year award from Lord Brian Rix.

Her candidacy was backed by renowned Everton manager Howard Kendall, who is an enthusiastic Everton FC supporter. During the Runcorn carnival, she even got her own charity float.

Maureen was married to Stephen and the mother of two children, Karen and Andrew.

She died peacefully with her family by her side after suffering a heart attack at Broadgreen Hospital.

In 1993, a permanent memorial to James was placed on the grounds of Halton General Institution, thanks to Maureen’s continuous support for the hospital.

“She ended up raising money for the hospital to purchase the defibs because it wasn’t an A&E (accident and emergency), it was minor injuries,” Emma explained.

“She continued to raise money for the hospital.

“If they needed anything, they’d contact my grandmother.

“She used to have her own chart at the hospital with how much she’d raised,” says the author.

“The hospital does tiny things for my uncle, like planting plants and building a little bench for him in the back,” she continued.

Emma remarked of her grandmother, “She was a very funny woman, she was a little character.”

“If she wanted to do something, she’d make it happen.”

