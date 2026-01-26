Tributes Pour In for Perth Dad Killed in Tragic Crash

A young father from Perth has tragically lost his life in a car crash on the A912 near Bridge of Earn, with family and friends sharing emotional tributes. Conner Nicoll, 29, was driving his black Audi A4 when the vehicle collided with the roadside near the Craigend junction at around 10:30pm on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Emergency services, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service, rushed to the scene. Despite their efforts, Conner was pronounced dead at the site of the crash. Authorities confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the incident, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Family and Friends Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Conner’s family has expressed their heartbreak over the loss of the beloved father and fiancé. His father, Scott Nicoll, posted a touching message on social media: “It’s with heavy hearts that our son, Conner Nicoll, was killed in a road traffic accident on 23 January 2026. You leave us having gained your angel wings far too soon. RIP son. Forever in our thoughts.” His brother, Bradley, also shared his sorrow, saying, “RIP big bro. Can’t believe I’m having to say goodbye to you. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every moment. Until we meet again.”

Tributes have also flooded in from friends, with many describing Conner as “genuine and funny.” One friend fondly remembered him as “the most genuine, funny and wholesome guy,” while another said, “I will cherish all the memories we had. So good and so many laughs. Thinking of all the family. So sad.” Conner had recently gotten engaged to the love of his life and was described as a devoted father and stepfather.

As part of their investigation, police are urging anyone who may have information about the crash to come forward. Road policing officers are specifically asking for dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident. Sergeant Brian McEwen of Road Policing North stated, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died in this crash. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and I’m appealing to anyone who has information to come forward.”

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting reference 3748 of January 23.