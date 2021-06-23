Tributes have been paid to an 11-year-old girl described as “lovely” who died unexpectedly at home.

Hundreds of people have paid their respects to an 11-year-old girl who was discovered dead at her home in Wirral.

On Monday, the teenager died unexpectedly at her home in Cherrybank, Wallasey, according to police.

Despite the fact that emergency services were dispatched to the area, paramedics pronounced her dead on the spot.

Her death is not being investigated as suspicious, and the coroner has been given a file.

The daughters’ family has received many sympathies from ECHO readers.

Chelsea Stewart said on Facebook, “R.I.P beautiful girl…

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

“RIP Angel,” Princess Betty said. “It’s very tragic.”

“Rest in peace angel fly high,” said a third Kirsty Moore.

“Omg,” Sheila Teasdale exclaimed. God’s blessings on her. Heartbreaking.”

“Heartbreaking thoughts are with the entire family,” Kelly Coomer stated.

“R.IP wonderful innocent child and my sympathies are with the family,” ECHO user Dendot posted in the comments section.

“RIP gone so young,” lamented a sweepsmate.

“So sad and terrible,” Iwontholdback added.

“We can confirm officers visited an address in Wallasey yesterday, Monday 14 June, following reports of the untimely death of an 11-year-old girl,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The toddler was discovered at her Cherrybank residence yesterday morning. Despite the presence of paramedics, she was regrettably pronounced dead at the site.

“The girl has been officially identified, and her relatives have been notified.” Her death is not being investigated as suspicious, and the coroner has been given a file.

“At this very sad time, the family has requested privacy.”