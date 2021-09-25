Tributes have been paid to a woman, 35, who was killed in a horrific motorway incident.

After a woman was murdered in a horrific incident on the M62 last night, tributes have been paid.

On Friday, September 24, about 11.35 p.m., the woman, 35, was murdered when her Audi collided with the central reservation between junctions 7 and 8.

Emergency personnel hurried to the site, and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the young woman, but she died as a result of her injuries.

Her relatives have been notified, and they are being assisted by expert officers.

The motorway is still closed between Junction 7 for Rainhill Stoops and Junction 8 for Warrington, and it will be closed for the majority of Saturday.

Motorists traveling that way, particularly those heading to Goodison Park for the Everton match, are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

“Officers from our Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses following a major RTC on the M62 (Manchester bound) between junctions 7 and 8 last night,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said (Friday, 24 September).

“At around 11.35 p.m., it was reported that an Audi car collided with the center reservation, followed by a collision with a BMW.

The scene was attended by Merseyside Police, the North West Motorway Patrol Group, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, and the North West Ambulance Service.

“Paramedics treated the 35-year-old woman driver of the Audi at the scene, but she died as a result of her injuries.”

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

Following the tragedy, others have expressed their condolences on social media, with one person writing: “Deepest sympathies to her family and friends.” RIP.”

“Thoughts and prayers are with her family,” stated another.

“Terribly, so sad,” wrote a third. “My heartfelt condolences to her family.”

“An investigation is ongoing after a woman regrettably died following a collision on the M62 last night,” said Sgt Ian Laycock of the Roads Policing Unit.

“The driver’s relatives have been notified, and they are being assisted by Family Liaison Officers.

“Any drivers in the area who witnessed would be questioned.”

