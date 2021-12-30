Tributes have been paid to a terrible father of three who died just before Christmas.

The family of a “doting” father-of-three who collapsed and died over Christmas received condolences from Washington Newsday readers.

Marc Williams, 41, died on Christmas Eve, only four months after the birth of his youngest child, after falling unexpectedly.

He clung to life for two days, but doctors told his heartbroken family that there was nothing else they could do, so life support was turned off on Boxing Day.

Marc, a Wavertree stay-at-home dad, was a trustee of the Liverpool and Manchester Railway Trust, where he was well-liked and respected.

Despite his upbeat demeanor, Marc had been through a traumatic experience six years prior when he and his girlfriend lost their baby girl, Isobel, shortly after she was born.

Paul O’Donnell, a fellow trustee and close friend, told The Washington Newsday that Marc was at home when he “suddenly plummeted” without warning.

At around 5.45 p.m., he was transported to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

Despite some tiny signals of progress on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, doctors realized on December 26 that there was no observable brain activity and that there was no chance of recovery.

“Sorry for your loss xxx,” Katie Cunliffe said.

“So sad,” Anna Macphee said. “Rest in peace, God bless his family.”

"So many people have died suddenly recently, which is tragic. May he rest in peace." "I'm truly sad for your loss," Charlotte Ponzi remarked. TaffyMctaff expressed his thoughts as follows: "My heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. God bless you and may you rest in peace." Citizen1878 expressed his thoughts as follows: "RIP, comrade, a horrible loss. Regards to the family." "Respect to his family, sad day," 1959red remarked. "Very sad, sympathies to the family, R.I.P. Marc," everton66 said. Marc's family has set up a JustGiving crowdfunding website to help them get through the difficult days ahead.