Tributes have been paid to a small girl, a lady has been discovered in the River Mersey, and a murder inquiry has been opened.

A 12-year-old girl was killed in a city center incident last night, and tributes have been paid to her.

Following the altercation on Church Street, Ava White died from ‘catastrophic injuries.’

Since then, a murder investigation has been begun, with four adolescents being arrested on suspicion of murder.

After the catastrophe that stunned the region, Washington Newsday readers have banded together in their grief.

A woman in her 30s died after being rescued from the Mersey River.

On Friday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to Pier Head and rescued her from the ocean.

She was brought to the hospital and pronounced dead.

“We can confirm that officers were called to the Pier Head in Liverpool at around 6.10am today, Friday 26th November, following complaints of concern for the safety of a woman in the river,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

After a woman was discovered deceased in a flat, a murder investigation was initiated.

Emergency services were called to The Green in Stoneycroft at 4.55 p.m. on Thursday, November 25 to reports of a lady, 47, being found in a residence.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

A heavy police presence and a cordon are still visible in today’s photos of the location.