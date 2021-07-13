Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who died in a terrifying incident.

A poignant tribute has been paid to a guy murdered in a terrifying car accident by his family.

A biker had crashed a wall near Ormskirk when police were contacted at 3.50 p.m. on Friday (July 9).

Sadly, the man died at the scene in Holmeswood Road, near the intersection with Rufford Park Lane.

READ MORE: A mother fears that ‘bullies’ may disrupt her daughter’s burial

Martin Green, 59, from Banks, near Southport, has now been identified.

There are no other vehicles believed to have been involved in the crash.

“Martin was a much-loved husband, son, brother, and friend who gave joy to so many,” the rider’s family said in a statement.

“We are devastated by his passing; we shall miss him deeply and treasure the memories we have of him.”

“At this terrible time, we ask that people respect the privacy of the family and others who are mourning his loss.”

Officers are still looking for witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with Mr Green’s family and friends,” said Sgt Finn Quainton of the Lancashire Police TacOps squad. We express our heartfelt condolences to them during this difficult moment.

“We’re still looking into it, and we’re committed to figure out exactly what happened.” We continue to request that anyone with knowledge regarding the collision contact us.

“Perhaps you witnessed the entire incident or captured it on dashcam, or perhaps you spotted the bike in the seconds leading up to the crash.

“Please contact us as quickly as possible with whatever information you have.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101 and reference log 1048 from July 9th.