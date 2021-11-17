Tributes have been paid to a guy named locally after he perished in an apartment fire.

A blaze was detected in the high-rise building in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16, at around 1 a.m., and emergency services were dispatched.

A representative for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that workers recovered a man’s body at the scene.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put out the fire and left the scene at 3.39 a.m., according to the report.

Merseyside police were also present, including forensic investigators, as part of a collaborative investigation with the fire service.

However, a police spokeswoman verified this morning that the man’s death was not the result of any unusual circumstances.

Merseyside police have notified his next of kin.

“Rip Gordon,” Haley Edwards said on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page.

“RIP Gordon,” Johnina Elizabeth Ryan said.

“So sad RIP great hugs and kisses to his family and friends,” Jenifer Martin, a third individual, added.

“Rest in peace, ynwa,” Ian Paul Penno said.

“Such sad news,” Ashlee Ashy said, while Dawn Elizabeth Millward added, “So sorry about his family, my thoughts are with them.”

“R.I.P mate respect to the family at this very sad occasion,” one user said on the Washington Newsday website.

“Rest in Peace,” said another. Thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Thoughts also go out to the emergency services, who have been dealing with a lot lately.”