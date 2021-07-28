Tributes have been paid to a ‘full-of-life’ father of two who died abruptly at the age of 30.

David Griffiths, from Ellesmere Port, died on July 13 and his mother talked of her grief over the loss of her son, whom she described as “the life and soul of the party.”

According to Ellen Griffiths of The Washington Newsday, David was a “family man” who adored his two sons and was a “dedicated Liverpool supporter,” and his loss has crushed his bereaved family.

“David was the life and soul of the party,” Ellen remarked.

“He was always pulling pranks on everyone, and he was a joy to be around.

“It’s just that we’re all numb with shock.”

Before his death, David worked at a vaccination center and leaves behind two sons, Ashton, 13, and David, six, whom he “loved to bits.”

“He adored his two sons, as well as his nieces, nephews, brothers, and sisters,” Ellen said.

“He was a true family man who loved his family.

“We’re all in shock; we don’t even realize it’s happening to us; we’re simply numb from shock. We miss him terribly.”

