Tributes have been paid to a “beautiful” city councillor who was also a “stalwart activist.”

Tim Jeeves, a member of the Labour Party, was elected to the city council in 2019 to represent the Clubmoor ward.

For many years, he had been a prominent and popular member of the Walton Constituency Labour Group.

Following the news of Cllr Jeeves’ death last night, colleagues and friends expressed their condolences.

Friend and colleague councillor Alan Gibbons, a member of the Walton CLP, said Cllr Jeeves had continued to campaign despite his worsening health.

“Our buddy and comrade Tim Jeeves went away yesterday night,” he stated.

“He was a Walton CLP stalwart.

“Even as his health deteriorated, he and I lobbied Liverpool Council to oppose Integrated Care Systems and defend the NHS.”

Former Deputy Mayor Ann O’Byrne, who represents the Warbreck ward, also expressed her gratitude.

“Such terrible news to hear our friend and comrade Tim Jeeves passed away yesterday night,” she expressed her sorrow.

“He was surrounded by his family and friends, to whom we send our love and condolences.

“So many people will be saddened by his passing. “This is heartbreaking news.”

Karl Mcloughlin, the community streetscene officer for the ward Cllr Jeeves represented, paid another tribute.

“Sad news today hearing about councillor Tim Jeeves’ passing,” he said.

“Tim was a wonderful coworker and friend. Tim’s family and friends remain on my mind.”

Cllr Jeeves is praised as “caring, fair, and intelligent” by Liverpool Councillor Sam Gorst.

“We’ve lost a significant part of our socialist family, and the influence he’s had on us is simply too great to describe,” he continued.

Cllr Richard Kemp, the Liberal Democrat leader in Liverpool, also paid his respects.

“I was saddened to learn of Labour Cllr Tim Jeeves’ death,” he stated.

“He hadnâ€TMt been a councillor for long, but he was known to be a kind and sincere individual.”