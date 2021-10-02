Tributes are pouring in on the Liverpool native who was a member of the legendary Stealers Wheel.

Paul Pilnick, a Liverpool guitarist who rose to fame with the band Stealers Wheel, has received a flood of tributes.

Paul, a Granby native, died on September 17th at the age of 80, following a brief illness. His wife Yvonne, son Tony, stepdaughter Charlotte, and two grandkids survive him.

Paul was a brilliant guitarist who has worked with a variety of bands over the years, including The Big Three, the Vibrations, Stealers Wheel, and Deaf School.

Liverpool gets a green submarine as a present from Sir Paul McCartney.

Paul had a lengthy history with The Beatles, having been seen on tape in the audience of a legendary Quarrymen show in the late 1950s.

In the early 1960s, he traveled to Hamburg and frequented clubs with The Beatles. Later, he worked as a session musician at the renowned Apple Studios, where he mixed with both Lennon and McCartney.

“John Lennon in Rosebury Street 1958/59 that’s me bottom right corner, little did I know then that I would be working with him at Apple studios ten years later,” Paul captioned a photo of the famed Quarrymen performance last year.

Paul’s widow, Yvonne Campbell, remarked, “He really got along with The Beatles.” He adored John, admired Paul’s talent, and laughed at George Harrison’s antics. George was usually the most amusing.”

Paul went on to have his own success with the band Stealers Wheel, who are best known for their popular song “Stuck in the Middle with You.” After appearing in Quentin Tarantino’s film Reservoir Dogs in the early 1990s, the song experienced a revival.

When Stealers Wheel supported The Rolling Stones on tour in the 1970s, Paul interacted with other big bands. He went on tour with Stevie Wonder as well.

Paul died in Sheffield last month, according to Yvonne. We’d like to express our gratitude to the Macmillan nurses at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, who were outstanding.

“They made arrangements for me to have a bed next to Paul’s so that we could hold hands for the final 48 hours before he died. That is something I will never forget.

“Paul was a wonderful humanitarian who enjoyed spending time with his family in Italy. He was a fantastic tale teller with a great sense of humour.

“We’ll all do it.”

“The summary comes to an end.”