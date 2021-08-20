Tributes are pouring in for a 27-year-old man who committed suicide.

People were left saddened after a man who was described by his mother as “one of a kind” committed suicide.

On April 17, Adam Colin Anthony Rowbottom, 27, of Speke, was discovered dead in a wooded area near Beacon Park Golf Club in Skelmersdale.

The Alderfield Drive cab driver had been in debt since he left home at 15 and had recently lost his job with Jaguar Land Rover.

A stranger approaches a mother stopped on the bypass with a carload of children.

Mr Rowbottom’s mental health deteriorated after he was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving one week before he died, according to an inquest at Preston Coroner’s Court.

Mr Rowbottom informed his sister, Charlotte Whitlock, about the arrest, which occurred on April 8 in Merseyside.

“He told me he smoked a joint the night before and went out the next day, got pulled over by the cops, and the drugs wipe test came up positive for cannabis,” Ms Whitlock added.

“He was really afraid that his license, which was his source of income, might be revoked.

“He was in a lot of pain about it. I’m sure that meant a lot to him. It was his independence.”

Mr Rowbottom had told Karley Hansen, who had been in a relationship with him since July 2020, that he suffered from mental health concerns and had considered suicide.

“But he never really showed it; he was mainly joyful and gregarious and always doing something and kept busy,” she said.

“He used to like taking my young nieces to the park or on walks with him.

“However, he was getting into debt, which was causing him a lot of stress. He was paying around £300 per week for his taxi, which he lost in March when he couldn’t keep up with the payments.

“He’d never been without a car; a car was a huge thing for him, and he’d never known life without one.”

Mr Rowbottom, a passionate hiker and camper, was also heartbroken, according to the inquest, when he lost many of his items after failing to keep up with storage unit repayments.

“That really,” remarked Miss Hansen, who was giving testimony via video link from Greece.

“The summary comes to an end.”