Tributes are pouring in for a 23-year-old guy who was killed in a late-night vehicle accident.

After a young guy was killed late last night in Widnes, tributes have been pouring in.

On Saturday, September 18, at around 11.52 p.m., a collision occurred on the A5080 Cronton Lane near the junction with College Fields in Widnes.

After the incident, the 23-year-old man was rushed to Whiston Hospital with significant injuries, but physicians were unable to rescue him.

The man’s family has been notified, and they are being assisted by professional personnel, according to police.

People paid tribute to him on social media.

“It’s not sad, it’s heartbreaking,” Lorna Pope wrote. At this difficult time, [my]thoughts are with his family and friends.”

“RIP young man,” Tony WIlky stated.

“I live in the parklands in Widnes and we heard about this last night, such a terrible moment for all involved and RIP young man,” one person said in response to the original story published by The Washington Newsday.

“RIP,” said another commenter. What a pity. x”

The driver of a red Vauxhall Corsa involved in the collision was unharmed and remained at the site.

Following the incident, no arrests have been made.

As investigations continue, Cheshire Police is appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the collision or who may have video footage to come forward.

