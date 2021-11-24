Tribes of Native Americans that have been lobbying for the return of 6000 remains have gotten a boost in their case.

A government advisory group aided Native American tribes in their fight for the return of approximately 6,000 human remains and funerary objects from an ancient village in Alabama.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, and five other tribes filed a petition under federal law to have “human remains of our ancestors” and funerary artefacts held by the University of Alabama and its Moundville Archaeological Park returned to them. After failing to receive the things back, the tribes filed a petition, according to tribal officials.

The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Review Committee established a “preponderance of the evidence supporting cultural affiliation” between Muscogee-speaking tribes living near the ancient settlement and the remains and artifacts from it, according to the committee. Following the finding, tribal leaders stated that if the artefacts are not returned to the tribes, the University of Alabama will be in violation of federal law.

“We’ve been requesting the repatriation of our forefathers and mothers for years, and the excuses are no longer valid. There is no reason to wait any longer now that the remains and funeral artefacts recovered in Moundville are culturally associated with the seven tribes who have petitioned for their return. It is now time for our forefathers and mothers to rest in peace “In a statement, David Hill, Principal Chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, said

“A proper burial is due to 5,892 of our forefathers and mothers. They don’t deserve to be in a box in the University of Alabama’s basement, “Hill went on to say.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During a presentation to the committee, Tina Osceola of the Seminole Tribe of Florida said, “We stand before you today fighting for the return of our ancestors — ancestors who were removed from their place of rest for what — research, for development, and often more common, yet horribly tragic, because archaeology was someone’s privileged hobby.”

According to the presentation, the Alabama location, known simply as Moundville because of the enormous earthen mounds built there, was populated from around 1020 to 1650. According to the university, while the city's ancient name is unknown, it was once one of the largest Native American towns in North America.