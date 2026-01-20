Trial of Anthony Joshua’s Driver Adjourned Amid Growing Family Outrage

The trial of the driver accused of causing the deaths of two of Anthony Joshua’s close associates has been adjourned, prolonging the emotional wait for the families involved. The Sagamu Magistrate Court in Nigeria has delayed the case until February 25, 2026, sparking frustration from the families of the victims, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami. The tragic incident, which took place on December 29, 2025, has now been compounded by further delays in the legal process, fueling concerns over the accountability of those responsible.

The Fatal Crash

The crash occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a notorious stretch of road known for its dangerous driving conditions. Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, a long-time member of Joshua’s logistics team, was driving a Lexus SUV at high speed when a tyre burst during an overtaking maneuver. The vehicle collided with a stationary truck carrying soya beans, leading to a devastating crash. Ayodele, a British-Nigerian, and Ghami, a British citizen, were both killed on impact. Joshua, who was seated in the rear of the SUV, survived with minor injuries but has been deeply affected by the loss of his close colleagues.

The prosecution’s request for a delay has been met with widespread dismay, especially considering the severity of the charges against Kayode. He faces accusations of dangerous driving, reckless negligence, and driving without a license, a revelation that raises questions about the oversight within the high-profile entourage. During the January 20 hearing, Magistrate Olufunilayo Somefun agreed to push back the trial, citing the need for additional legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions. This procedural move has only intensified the emotional toll on the victims’ families.

The Legal Battle

The charges against Kayode include dangerous driving causing death under Section 5(1) of the Federal Highway Act, and reckless negligence, for which he could face severe penalties if convicted. The case is also drawing attention for the revelation that Kayode was driving without a valid license, an issue that raises broader concerns about safety practices within high-profile entourages. Despite the delays, there are growing calls for justice, with critics questioning whether the powerful will be held accountable or whether procedural technicalities will stall the case indefinitely.

For Kenyans, the tragedy resonates deeply, as it mirrors the dangers faced on their own roads. The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is often compared to Kenya’s Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, both vital economic corridors plagued by reckless driving and inadequate enforcement. The deaths of Ayodele and Ghami, both of whom had made significant contributions to Joshua’s camp, represent a loss not only for the boxing community but also for the broader African diaspora, which relies on figures like them to bridge the gap between Africa and the global stage.

As the legal proceedings drag on, the silence in the courtroom on January 20 was palpable, a stark reminder that the families of the victims may have to wait even longer for justice. While Joshua’s personal survival in the crash remains a point of relief, the fight for justice for his fallen friends is far from over.