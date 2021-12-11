Trevian Kutti: Who Is She? Kanye West’s publicist put pressure on a poll worker in Georgia to help Donald Trump win.

Ruby Freeman, a 62-year-old Georgia poll worker, has faced a barrage of abuse from Donald Trump and his supporters, who have falsely claimed that she was involved in widespread electoral fraud in a state that President Joe Biden won by over 11,000 votes.

However, the threats and attempts to discredit Freeman have gone further than many people believe.

Trevian Kutti, a publicist for singer Kanye West, went to Freeman’s home to pressurize her into falsely confessing to interfering with election results, according to two articles published by Reuters this week.

Kutti claimed she received an urgent message from an unidentified “high-profile individual” telling her she had 48 hours to confess to voter fraud claims or face jail time.

A police officer’s bodycam captured Kutti’s actions on video. The video aired on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Friday. Due to several days of threatening phone calls, Freeman called the cops and asked a neighbor to accompany her to the police station to speak with Kutti.

In the recording, Kutti says to Freeman, “I can’t say what will happen explicitly.” “All I know is that it will jeopardize your freedom… as well as the freedom of one or more of your family members.” Freeman was no stranger to threats. Freeman had been persuaded to leave her house of 20 years by an FBI agent, who warned her that it might not be safe. She has also changed her appearance on a regular basis to avoid being recognized. Many of her friends have stopped speaking to her out of fear, according to Reuters.

However, the talk with Kutti seemed to be very disturbing. “We would like to let you know first and foremost,” Kutti said to Freeman in a soothing tone, “that we have put in place a way to move you, to secure you, from what may be authorized during the next 48 hours.” She also mentions a “Black progressive crisis manager,” who is “extremely high level with authoritative powers to get you the protection you need,” according to her. Both Freeman and Kutti are African-American.

There are also “federal people involved here,” according to Kutti.

There isn’t much known about Kutti. She has worked as a director with TrevianWorldWide since 2009, according to her LinkedIn page.

