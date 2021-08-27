Trespassers into North Korea are reportedly subjected to shoot-on-sight orders.

According to the Associated Press, North Korea has imposed shoot-on-sight orders for trespassers who enter through its northern border with China and Russia, breaking the country’s COVID-19 pandemic closure.

Human rights inspectors from the United Nations have asked North Korea to react to a report by the digital news outlet Daily NK, which covers North Korean concerns. The site shared a photo purportedly of a North Korean banner depicting an August 2020 edict stating that anyone who enters the northern border through a 1- to 2-kilometer buffer zone unauthorizedly will be “unconditionally shot.”

Trespassers from other countries detected in North Korean land around the Yulu and Tumen rivers will be “shot without warning,” according to the document.

“We are worried about the shoot-on-sight policy for unauthorized entry into the buffer zone along the northern border,” U.N. rapporteurs wrote in a letter posted on the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The special rapporteurs also urged North Korea to substantiate claims that a law passed last December made the distribution of South Korean cultural products or sexual content punishable by death.

Daily NK revealed images of a paper purporting to spell out the law, which is intended to combat “reactionary thought and culture.” According to the website, the rule stipulates the death penalty for importing or distributing cultural items from South Korea and other “hostile” countries including the United States and Japan, as well as sexual material.

The letter from the UN rapporteurs came weeks after activists from the Transitional Justice Working Group in South Korea asked the UN to press North Korea on the purported moves.

The rapporteurs are especially worried about “the death penalty, inflicted without judicial protections, on acts that appear to be guaranteed by international human rights legislation relating to the rights of freedom of thought and expression and participation in cultural life,” according to the letter. It requested statistics on the number of executions carried out under the ostensibly anti-reactionary culture statute.

Tomas Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, and Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur, signed the letter. This is a condensed version of the information.