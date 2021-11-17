Trent Alexander-treatment Arnold’s of Liverpool’s ‘target’ Jude Bellingham was caught on camera by an England behind-the-scenes camera.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, a Liverpool defender, showcased his quality once again at England training when he faced Jude Bellingham.

On Monday night, the 23-year-old provided a hat-trick of assists as Gareth Southgate’s team defeated San Marino 10-0.

There has been some discussion about how Gareth Southgate uses the Reds right-back, who has started for his country in midfield and as a wingback in his last two appearances.

Despite the fact that he is up against Chelsea’s Reece James and others for a starting spot, Alexander-Arnold once again demonstrated his skill by defeating Jude Bellingham in training.

England released a lengthy Inside Training video on their YouTube page ahead of their regularly impressive victory over San Marino.

Alexander-Arnold was tasked with beating Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham as his marker in one of the drills during the training.

On the left channel, the frequently Liverpool-linked midfielder faced up to the full-back, before the right-back cut back inside on his stronger foot, leaving Bellingham prostrate.

Though the 18-year-old has distanced himself from speculation linking him with a move to Anfield, the clash between the two in training is something Reds fans would love to see in the future.

Alexander-Arnold has been a key part of Liverpool’s prolific start to the season, assisting on seven goals so far.

When asked about the positional obstacles he’s experienced at the international level, the defender was candid about what he wants to achieve with England.

“I don’t want to set limits for myself,” he stated, “but right now, my concentration is on preparing to get a right-back spot.”

“Finding the proper system, the correct approach to make that happen is the key.”

“Football is an odd game of people’s perceptions. Klopp, I believe, wants to see me go abroad and play a lot, and he wants me to do well for the club.

“It’s definitely on his mind why I haven’t been able to replicate my club form for country as well, but he and everyone else will have their ideas.”