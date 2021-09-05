Trent Alexander-midfield Arnold’s play for England has been dubbed “lost” by Liverpool fans.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, both of Liverpool, played the entire 90 minutes in England’s 4-0 victory over Andorra on Sunday.

Both started in midfield, with Liverpool’s right back being moved up the pitch and away from his normal position.

Gareth Southgate’s experiment lasted only 45 minutes until the 22-year-old switched back to right back with Reece James.

On social media, Alexander-performance Arnold’s was met with varied reactions, with some fans claiming he was “wasted” in midfield.

“Trent appears lost in midfield,” one fan commented.

“This basically proves why Klopp favors him as an RB,” another tweeted. He gains more control over the ball.”

“Trent looks a little lost there, game passing him by a little,” one fan wrote, “but still has the quality to pull worldie passes out, shows he gets lot more of the ball at RB than he does for us.”

For some supporters, Sunday’s performance will put an end to any speculation about where Alexander-Arnold will play in the future.

England led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Jesse Lingard goal, but the Three Lions went on to expand their lead with a dominant second half performance.

Lingard found the back of the net once more, this time following a penalty kick by Harry Kane. After a fast corner from Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka was also on the scoresheet.

On Wednesday, Southgate’s team will play Poland in their final encounter of the international break.