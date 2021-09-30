Trent Alexander-Liverpool Arnold’s injury return is still unknown, proving Jurgen Klopp correct.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of England’s squad for the next October international break, and is still slated to miss Liverpool’s match against Manchester City this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the right-back had suffered an adductor muscle injury in training and was unlikely to play Pep Guardiola’s side. He was left at home for the Reds’ 5-1 triumph over Porto in midweek.

Klopp explained, “Trent was scheduled to play on Saturday and then Tuesday.” “So the issue was that the players that began on Saturday (against Brentford), like Trent did, had no training on Sunday, simply recovery.

“On Monday, which is our only meeting together, we pretty much go through everything. We have sessions where we primarily discuss the distinctions between opponents.

“There was no real intensity in that workout, but Trent felt his adductor in that area in the middle of it.

“He has a minor injury right now. When you have something going on with your muscle, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to play on Sunday. That’s not how quickly a muscular damage heals.

“After that, it’s the international break, and I can’t and don’t want to make that decision for him, but based on what I’ve heard, I don’t think he’ll be able to play for the national team.

“We’ll have to decide that in the end, and maybe he’ll be ready again after that, but we don’t know for sure.”

And Klopp’s suspicions were confirmed when Gareth Southgate left the 22-year-old out of his squad to face Andorra, Hungary, and Albania in the last international window.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson is included in the 23-man squad, while Alexander-Arnold will now concentrate on getting back to full health in time for Liverpool’s trip to Watford on Saturday 16 October, following the international break.