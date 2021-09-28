Trent Alexander-dilemma Arnold’s has already been solved by Liverpool.

Liverpool may have a selection issue ahead of crucial matches against Porto and Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was not among the Reds’ travel party as they flew to Porto on Monday, and he is now a doubt for Sunday’s encounter against Man City.

But this isn’t the first time the Reds haven’t had their first-choice right-back available this season.

Alexander-Arnold was set to start against Crystal Palace at Anfield, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was forced to make a late substitution after the defender reported feeling unwell in the build-up to the match.

Despite his defensive duty, the Scouse full-back is crucial to the Reds’ success; the system allows him to act as the team’s primary playmaker.

No Premier League player has generated more important passes for his teammates this season than Alexander-Arnold, with a critical pass defined as one that immediately leads to a shot.

In addition to his contribution on opportunity generation, the academy graduate is crucial to how Liverpool moves the ball from point A to point B, currently ranking seventh in the league for progressive passes while playing fewer minutes than those ahead of him.

It’s nearly impossible to replace Alexander-Arnold, but that’s exactly what James Milner did against the Eagles.

Milner, at 35, has turned into a jack of all crafts at Anfield, demonstrating his ability to adapt and provide a reliable option when needed.

“That’s why I’ve come. If anything needs to be done, try to do what you can,” Milner stated after his performance in the 3-0 victory over Palace, and what a performance it was.

Not only did the Liverpool vice-captain keep Wilfried Zaha, who was his direct opponent on the day, from interfering with Patrick Vieira’s assault, but he also provided Alexander-Arnold with benefits on the ball.

His possession acts weren’t quite as complex as Alexander- Arnold’s, but he was still a plus.

Milner had an outstanding total of 11 progressive passes against the Eagles, which was the most on the pitch, ahead of Thiago Alcantara in second. “The summary has come to an end.”