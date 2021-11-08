Trent Alexander-Arnold says his best opponent is a ‘unreal’ guy linked to Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed who his toughest opponent has been throughout his career, and it’s a player who has lately been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The transfer window doesn’t open for another two months, but it hasn’t stopped a slew of players from being linked with a move to Merseyside’s red half.

One of them is Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, who was recently linked with a move to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is interested to bring Hazard to Anfield in the near future, according to Spanish source El National.

Real wants to get Hazard off their books, according to the source, while Klopp is reportedly interested in bringing the former Chelsea star to Liverpool.

Hazard moved to Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, but injury and form have caused Real to question their £130 million investment.

Alexander-Arnold was asked who the best player he has ever faced in an interview with Amazon Prime.

“Eden Hazard,” Alexander-Arnold agreed.

“It’s probably the best by a hair’s breadth.

“Perhaps (Kevin) De Bruyne, but Hazard would have to face an opponent directly.

“On and off the field, his speed, agility, awareness, and intelligence are amazing.”