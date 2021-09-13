Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool equals Gary Neville’s record in 267 fewer games.

Liverpool’s first goal against Leeds was Mohamed Salah’s 100th Premier League goal, but it also meant Trent Alexander-Arnold had hit a personal milestone.

When he crossed low for Salah to score, the right-back registered his second assist of the season and his 35th overall in the Premier League, tying him with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville despite having played 267 fewer games.

Alexander-Arnold has equaled Neville’s 400 appearances in 133 games, demonstrating how the position has transformed. He is significantly more engaged in Liverpool’s attacks than full-backs have historically been in the United man’s heyday.

The 22-year-latest old’s assist places him joint 8th all-time among defenders in the Premier League’s records, despite being skewed by converted wingers Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia.

With 39, Andy Robertson is one of only two current defenders ahead of Alexander-Arnold, emphasizing the pair’s value as part of Jurgen Klopp’s team. Their other teammate, James Milner, is in 8th place overall with 85 points.

It’s no surprise that the Liverpool academy product is swiftly ascending the all-time ranks after breaking the record for most league assists by a defender in 2019, which had previously been held by Robertson and others.

He then went on to better his own score the following season, with 13 assists in the Reds’ championship-winning season.

According to Transfermarkt, the current Sky Sports pundit only managed a career-high four assists across three seasons, compared to Neville’s six.

While Alexander-Arnold still has a long way to go to surpass Ryan Giggs’ 162 overall record, he does have time on his side.

Gareth Southgate even tried him out in midfield for England during the recent international break, owing to his vision and passing abilities.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, slammed the move, saying, “There is no need to immediately make him a midfield player.” It’s a shame we’re still talking about football in 2021 like this… “The summary comes to an end.”