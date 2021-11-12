Trent Alexander-Arnold has backed Football For Change alongside Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken out about why he supports a local initiative that helps young people in some of the North West’s poorest neighborhoods.

The Liverpool defender is one of several celebrities who have backed Football For Change, a charity that aims to provide life-changing programs in education, employment, and sport.

Alexander-Arnold was one of the first footballers to join FFC, which also includes Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard of Liverpool, as well as Gary Neville and Gary Lineker of Manchester United.

As FFC’s Gala Launch event gets prepared for the Stanley Dock’s Titanic Hotel on Saturday evening, Everton trio Antony Gordon, Andre Gomes, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are also helping out.

Because of his international responsibilities with England, Alexander-Arnold will be unable to attend the event, but he explained why he is so passionate about the subject.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “When you don’t have possibilities as a child, it can feel as if the world is against you, that other people are better off than you, and that there is no hope for a better future.

“I grew up in West Derby, and the number of young kids imprisoned in poverty in that community alone is staggering.

“More families, particularly working ones, are struggling to provide for their children, and the prospects for all of these young people are bleak.

“In the UK, 4.3 million children are growing up in poverty, which equates to nine pupils in every class of 30.”

Swinton Insurance is sponsoring the event, which will feature an appearance by comedian and Liverpool fan Russell Howard, who will do a Q&A session with Reds legend Carragher. The event is organized by top PR expert Dan Hughes and is sponsored by Swinton Insurance.

Heather Small and Pixie Lott of M People will perform music, and organizers have teased a world-famous special guest who will be in attendance on the night.

“These young people are our future,” Alexander-Arnold continues, “and when they grow up with no chances in education, job, or life in general, it’s all too easy for them to go down the wrong path.”

“This needs to be changed. “Summary ends.” We must address this horrific scenario in order to turn these young people’s life around.