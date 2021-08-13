Trent Alexander-Arnold discusses what Manchester City has that Liverpool desires.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has cautioned that their status as “underdogs” will help them win the Premier League this season.

After an injury-plagued season, Jurgen Klopp’s side finished third last season and were unable to retain the title.

The Reds’ title bid slowed after key players like Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez left, but the squad recovered well to finish in the top four.

Few expect Liverpool to return to the top of the Premier League in the 2021/22 season, with many betting on Manchester City and Chelsea to fight it out for the title.

Despite the fact that Liverpool aren’t expected to win, Alexander-Arnold feels the Reds may use this to their advantage as they try to prove a point.

“I think being the underdogs improves our mentality heading into games because we know it’s a more fair playing field. It’s a point to prove to beat the reigning champs when you play against them,” the 22-year-old told BBC Sport.

“When we play Man City this season, we’ll have the added motivation of knowing that they have something we want and that they’re the club to defeat. They’re the ones to beat because they’re the ones with the trophy.”

Not one of the 20 BBC Sport analysts who made Premier League predictions put Liverpool at the top of the table.

The Reds were picked to finish fourth most often, with nine pundits believing that Klopp’s team will barely miss out on a Champions League spot.