Trent Alexander-Arnold accepts the title and claims a double celebration.

Should Liverpool win the Premier League this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has set his sights on a double title celebration.

During the 2019/20 season, the Reds ended a 30-year drought for the Premier League title, finishing 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won an incredible 32 league games and established a club points record of 99, but they were denied the opportunity to celebrate with Liverpool fans.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Liverpool played their final nine games of the season behind closed doors, won the Premier League trophy inside an empty Anfield stadium, and were unable to conduct a procession around the city.

This was difficult for Alexander-Arnold to accept, but he is inspired by the chance of repeating the success of the 2019/20 season to compensate for the scenes of euphoria fans missed out on the first time around.

When asked if the Liverpool players were able to fully appreciate the magnitude of their feat, the 22-year-old replied to the Daily Mail, “No, not at all.” However, I believe that too much time has gone for me to go back.

‘There could have been celebrations if things had gone differently and we had still been champions at the time.’

‘However, if you are no longer the champion, you must earn the right to celebrate it again.”

“If we can achieve our ambitions and targets this season, which is obviously to win the Premier League and other trophies, then come May, we might have a celebration of two title-winning seasons,” Alexander-Arnold said of the chance of converting that negative into a positive.

“It’s challenging, but I know I still have a lot of chances to win it again.

“I am confident that I will win it again this season, and I have no doubt that the team is capable of doing so.”