Trent Alexander-Arnold, a Liverpool midfielder, is a pundit. Lee Dixon’s thrashing in England has caused him to change his tune.

As England thrashed San Marino 10-0 to earn their participation in the 2022 World Cup, co-commentator Lee Dixon was caught altering his mind about Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold over the course of 90 minutes.

Alexander-Arnold started at right-wingback and played the entire game as England scored ten goals for the first time since 1964.

But. With the score at 7-0 midway through the second half, Chelsea right-back Reece James appeared prepared to come on, prompting Dixon to make a remark about the Liverpool player.

“We see James getting set to come on and it looks like Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to come on,” he stated on ITV.