After EA Sports issued their latest team update, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold was downgraded in FIFA 22.

The 23-year-old is off to one of his greatest starts in a season, with four assists in nine games across all competitions, the most recent of which came in Sunday’s 5-0 annihilation of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Alexander-Arnold has the highest overall rating of any right-back in FIFA 22, with an 87, the same as fellow full-back Andy Robertson, making him one of the game’s greatest defenders.

Given the right-age, back’s present ability, and performances thus far this season, Alexander-relegation Arnold’s will come as a shock to many Liverpool and FIFA fans.

The right-potential back’s rating has been reduced from 92 to 90 in FIFA 22’s newest roster update, matching Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson’s potential rating while remaining one of the game’s most promising players.

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Andy Robertson currently share the joint-highest potential rating in the Liverpool squad, ahead of Alexander-Arnold and Alisson.

The right-back has dropped from third to tenth in the Premier League’s list of highest-potential players, behind Kai Havertz of Chelsea, Phil Foden of Manchester City, and Jadon Sancho of Manchester United.

No modifications have been made to Alexander-individual Arnold’s stats, work rates, or attributes, making the 23-year-prospective old’s demotion even more perplexing.

There have been no other adjustments to any other players in the Liverpool squad in the new FIFA 22 roster update, with EA Sports thinking that Alexander-potential Arnold’s earned a drop for some unknown reason.