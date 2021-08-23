Trees placed as a memorial for Covid victims have been vandalized in an act of ‘heartbreaking vandalism.’

Vandals cut down trees erected in a park as a memorial to people who died of Covid.

William Shortall, a Labour councillor for Old Swan, discovered the heinous graffiti in Doric Park yesterday.

The councillor, who has been in the position for 16 months, described the devastation as “heartbreaking,” especially because the trees were to be dedicated as a memorial to those who had died as a result of Covid.

“The green environment is incredibly essential, and it was distressing to see them pulled up,” Cllr Shortall added.

“And what irritates me is that we have some good youth programs in the region. I don’t want to generalize, but I don’t think it’s older folks who are doing it.”

Many other park visitors are “ashamed” of individuals who destroyed the trees, which were only planted in March, according to Cllr Shortall, who added the vandalism has been reported to the community police team.

“We were intending to dedicate those trees to those who lost their lives during Covid, like they did at Newsham Park with the enormous heart-shaped trees,” Cllr Shortall continued.

“We’re sowing the seeds of the future for future generations to reap the benefits, and this is what tears my heart – it’s for future generations to reap the benefits.”

The uprooted trees would be replanted, the Labour councillor told The Washington Newsday, perhaps with older trees protected by cages to deter further vandalism.

In 2010, Doric Park in Old Swan was awarded a Green Flag designation, which recognizes parks that encourage good management and best practices in the green space sector.