A mother who married a tree as a protest said the relationship is still going strong after three years.

When Kate Cunningham of Melling married the tree in 2019, she changed her surname to Elder, and she said the two are more in love than ever this holiday season.

She said she visits the tree up to five times a week and has even decorated it for Christmas with a wreath, tinsel, and baubles. The 37-year-old works as a caretaker for her autistic son and does environmental work.

Kate claimed she’ll spend Boxing Day with her bark-covered other half, while the rest of her family will remain at home.

The mother married the tree as part of a winder effort to prevent National Highways from turning Rimrose Valley Country Park into a bypass.

Kate said the tree completes her, and their love has only grown stronger since their wedding in September 2019 at Rimrose Valley Country Park.

She now considers the tree a member of her family and claims that their union has improved her life. She even signs her Christmas cards as ‘With Winter Wishes, from Mr and Mrs Elder.’

“It’s our third Christmas together now, so getting the decorations out for it almost feels like tradition,” Kate remarked.

“In the warm December sun, the tree was as appealing to me as ever when I was putting them up.”

“I fashioned the wreath out of holly, ivy, pine, and red winter berries that I found on a weekend walk.”

“I also sprayed some festive glitter on top.”

Kate states she knew the elder tree was “the one” right away because its earthly energy drew her in.

Her attraction to the elder tree was instantaneous when she visited Rimrose Valley Country Park to choose the tree she would marry.

The nature-loving mother has always felt linked to nature, but she had a stronger bond with the elder tree than with anything else in the park.

She was drawn to it because of its light bark color and large size, which she said made it stand out among the park’s darker oak trees.

