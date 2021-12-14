Treasury to Release $8.7 Billion for Minority-Owned Businesses and Smaller Communities

The Associated Press said that Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the release of $8.7 billion on Tuesday in a move to stimulate lending to small minority-owned firms and people in disadvantaged neighborhoods with limited access to banks.

“The wealth disparity continues to exist today, as does the homeownership difference,” Harris said of the necessity for the investments. “Black entrepreneurs are three times more likely than white entrepreneurs to say that a lack of money has a negative impact on their profit margins.” The monies come from the Emergency Capital Investment Program, which was established earlier this year with the goal of directing funding to Community Development Financial Institutions and minority-owned depository institutions.

The monies will be distributed to 186 institutions based in 36 states, with 54 percent going to banks and 46 percent to credit unions.

Throughout her remarks, Yellen mentioned a small company owner she visited in Atlanta who didn’t have enough credit to keep all of her establishments open during the pandemic. That, according to the Treasury Secretary, is an example of how the money could be used to directly benefit local firms.

“It’s quite easy to connect policy and personal here,” Yellen added. “This will keep two small businesses owned by people of color from closing their doors. Even better, it will assist folks in opening two more.” The monies will be distributed in packages totaling more than $200 million for the larger banks and less than $100,000 for smaller banks.

The financing announcement is part of a $12 billion fund for CDFIs and minority banks set up in legislation that Harris helped write as a California senator and which was passed in late 2020. According to Reuters, this follows a $1.25 billion investment in COVID relief funds to over 800 comparable lenders in June.

In remarks delivered at the Treasury Department’s Freedman’s Bank Forum, Harris and Yellen discussed the investments.

Despite accounting for 13.4% of the US population, black Americans control only 4.3 percent of household wealth, according to Federal Reserve data. Pension entitlements account for more than half of Black household wealth, which cannot be passed down to future generations.

This article was written with the help of the Associated Press.