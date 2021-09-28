Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner warns that if the US defaults on its debt, interest rates would rise, triggering a recession.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Tuesday that if the debt ceiling isn’t lifted by October 18, the US will default on its debt, causing interest rates to soar and an economic downturn.

“The full faith and credit of the United States would be compromised, and our country would undoubtedly experience a financial crisis and economic recession,” Yellen stated if the US defaulted on its debt.

In addition to a recession, Yellen stated that not raising the debt ceiling would likely hike interest rates for both citizens and the government’s own interest payments on the national debt.

“The average American’s interest payments on their mortgages, vehicles, and credit cards would go up,” she said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Yellen testified before the Senate Banking Committee to provide an update to Congress on the impact of the massive financial assistance measures imposed by the government after the virus halted the economy 18 months ago.

Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, also spoke to the committee, warning that raising the debt limit was “important” and that the repercussions of not doing so “may be severe.”

The debt limit is a ceiling on how much money the government may borrow, and it must be lifted after Congress decides to spend enough money to go over the debt limit. Since 1960, the limit has been raised or suspended nearly 80 times. During Trump’s presidency, it was halted three times.

In a separate letter to congressional leaders on Tuesday, Yellen reaffirmed her belief that a protracted debate over extending the debt ceiling may jeopardize the economy.

“Waiting until the last minute can do substantial harm to business and consumer confidence, boost borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the United States’ credit rating for years to come,” the Treasury secretary wrote.

Senate Republicans on the Banking Committee contended that Democrats could utilize their majorities in the House and Senate to raise the debt ceiling on their own, avoiding a filibuster by using special Senate procedures.

Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, remarked, “You just want Republican fingerprints on the Democrats’ efforts to tax, spend, and regulate the United States into Europe.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, on the other hand, This is a condensed version of the information.