Treasury is ‘cautiously enthusiastic’ about the G7 pact on taxing digital behemoths.

Following meetings in London, Treasury officials are “cautiously optimistic” that G7 finance ministers will agree to collectively tax Internet tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will lead a second day of negotiations with his counterparts at Lancaster House, including those from the United States and Germany, in the hopes of reaching an agreement on attempts to “appropriately” tax multinational digital enterprises.

Efforts to agree on a minimal global company tax among G7 nations are also claimed to be developing, although Treasury sources stated that while no agreement had been achieved as of yet, they were “cautiously optimistic.”