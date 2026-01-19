Treasury Faces Scrutiny Over Rice Import Duty Waivers Amid Allegations of Mismanagement

The Kenyan government is under mounting pressure as Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) come under investigation for a controversial Sh6 billion rice import duty waiver. The investigation, which has raised serious questions about the transparency of government tax policies, also involves allegations of preferential treatment to select rice importers, potentially costing the Kenyan government billions in lost revenue.

Legal and Political Tensions Rise Over Rice Duty Exemptions

The controversy stems from a decision made in mid-2025 by Mbadi and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya to issue a gazette notice permitting the importation of 500,000 tonnes of Grade 1 milled rice without tax, ostensibly to stabilize local food prices. However, the move has sparked outrage among local rice farmers, particularly in Mwea, where the rice farming industry is under threat from cheaper imports. Farmers have criticized the decision as harmful to their livelihoods, arguing that the influx of duty-free rice undercuts local prices and destabilizes domestic markets.

In response, the High Court in Kerugoya issued an injunction suspending the duty-free rice imports, following a petition filed by farmers. The petition argued that the tax exemptions lacked proper public participation and did not meet the legal criteria required for emergency measures. Farmers have claimed that the waiver, which bypassed proper legislative oversight, is in violation of the East African Community Customs Management Act, which mandates that such exemptions be granted only during a formally declared emergency.

The scale of the exemption, estimated to be around Sh6 billion, has attracted further scrutiny due to the perceived lack of transparency. While specific figures on the total revenue forgone have not been disclosed, KRA has acknowledged that some rice containers were cleared without proper tax payments, risking a loss of Sh123 million in revenue. The KRA’s involvement has added to concerns, with critics pointing to instances of tax fraud and irregular clearances that further complicate the situation.

Meanwhile, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament has signaled its intent to investigate why these exemptions were granted without adequate legal justification or oversight. The PAC is expected to summon Treasury and KRA officials to clarify the process that led to the exemptions, including whether they were in line with existing tax waiver regulations. This has reignited a broader debate in Parliament about the control of tax waivers, with lawmakers having previously resisted proposals to centralize waiver authority, arguing that such powers must be subject to greater transparency and parliamentary scrutiny.

Impact on Local Farmers and Governance Integrity

The controversy has exposed significant tensions between the government’s push to address food insecurity and its failure to balance the needs of local producers. Rice farmers in Mwea and other paddy-producing regions have described the duty-free imports as an unfair policy that undermines their competitive edge and threatens their livelihoods. This has brought local concerns to the forefront, highlighting the delicate balance that must be struck between stabilizing consumer prices and protecting local agriculture.

For President William Ruto, who campaigned on a platform of fighting corruption and “state capture,” the handling of this issue will be a key test of his administration’s commitment to good governance. Critics argue that the decision to grant such significant tax exemptions without transparent criteria or public input risks fueling perceptions of favoritism and selective treatment. As scrutiny intensifies, questions remain about the government’s accountability in the face of allegations that the waiver process was mishandled.

As the investigation continues, both Mbadi and KRA officials will need to provide detailed justifications for the rice import tax waivers. Their responses could have far-reaching implications for government policy on tax exemptions and its broader fiscal management, which will be under even closer scrutiny in the months ahead.