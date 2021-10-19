Travis Tritt has canceled any upcoming shows that need vaccinations, masks, or testing.

Travis Tritt, a CMA and Grammy award-winning country music musician, announced on Monday that he will cancel his upcoming gigs at venues that require spectators to wear masks, show confirmation of COVID-19 immunization, or have a negative test result for the virus.

“Any venue or promoter imposing masks, requesting vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing techniques on my fans will not be permitted,” Tritt declared in a statement posted on his website Monday.

He also stated that any of his upcoming events that meet any of these qualifications will be canceled immediately.

“Many people across the country are speaking out against these mandates, and I heartily support them. Since the beginning, I’ve been a vociferous opponent of mandates “Tritt remarked.

Shows slated for October 23 in Muncie, Indiana, November 6 in Philadelphia, Mississippi, November 11 in Peoria, Illinois, and November 13 in Louisville, Kentucky are all affected by his statement.

His future shows will go on as planned if they do not require COVID-19 regulations.

“I apologize for any inconvenience this situation has caused anybody who had purchased tickets for these performances. We’ll strive to reschedule unrestricted shows as soon as possible in these places “Travis remarked.

Tritt, for one, stated that his decision was based on his right to choose.

“I’m willing to make this sacrifice to defend the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their whole lives,” Tritt concluded. “There are plenty of promoters and venues across the country who value fans and freedom of choice, and they are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting.” Tritt isn’t the first musician whose booked shows have been canceled owing to venue constraints.

Eric Clapton, a guitarist, singer, and composer, has questioned the vaccine’s efficacy since last year, and announced publicly in July that he would not perform at any venues that demand visitors to provide proof of vaccination. In reaction to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that vaccination passes would be required to attend nightclubs and other locations, he issued the statement.

Due to illness, other musicians and comedians have canceled scheduled performances. This is a condensed version of the information.