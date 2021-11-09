Travis Scott’s ‘Satanic Panic Ritual’ Concert? On social media, a wild conspiracy theory is gaining traction.

“Satanic Panic” became a social media trend on Monday, only days after Travis Scott’s Astroworld event in Houston, which left eight people dead and hundreds injured.

The presence of the stage has piqued the interest of conspiracy theorists.

One TikTok video asked, “Anyone else realize that the stage is an inverted cross leading to a doorway to Hell?”

In just one day, the video acquired over a million views.

The catastrophe at AstroWorld, a music festival that drew 50,000 people, has captured the attention of the entire country.

Conspiracy theories have frequently surrounded events that resulted in deaths. Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist, was found liable for damages in defamation claims filed by parents of children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Jones, the host of the far-right show “InfoWars,” said the horrific massacre was a fabrication.

Symbols from the concert have been used by social media users as proof of a “demonic aim.”

Other social media ideas point to the numbers on Scott’s shirt. On Nov. 5, Kris Jenner, Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s mother, had her 66th birthday, and “Astroworld was exactly 666 months + 6 days after the formation of the Church of Satan,” according to one Twitter post.

Scott’s tweet on Tuesday, “Feast this Friday,” was also highlighted by conspiracy theorists as evidence of a “sacrifice.”

The head of redice.tv.com, Henrik Palmgren, tweeted on Saturday, “Travis Scott did a sacrifice,” implying that the killings at the performance were a satanic sacrifice.

He also made a reference to hell in the concert’s marketing tagline, “See you on the other side.”

“Travis Scott is a demonic lunatic who often pushes his fans to be out of control and violent,” Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh tweeted on Monday. Even as people died all around him that night, he continued to play. He is entirely to blame and should be arrested and prosecuted. This isn’t even a topic for debate.” The concept of a “satanic panic” dates back to the 1980s and 1990s, when some people felt that satanic cults were using heavy metal music to indoctrinate minors.

The “satanic panic” trend was soon disregarded by some Twitter users.

“If you argue that what happened at the Travis Scott performance was witchcraft or a ritual sacrifice, you’re deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly People died as a result of great negligence, stupidity, and disrespect for safety, and you’re claiming that the devil is to blame “a Twitter user said in a tweet.

