Travis Scott’s Cacti Beverage Brand has been tarnished by Astroworld, which has tarnished his reputation as a “Marketing Genius.”

As the impact from the Astroworld tragedy tarnishes rapper Travis Scott’s reputation in the marketing world, a beverage he sponsored is being phased out.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest alcoholic beverage company, stated on Friday that it had stopped producing Cacti, a hard seltzer created in collaboration with Scott. The revelation was originally confirmed by the corporation to TMZ, and it was later picked up by AdAge.

“We have decided to discontinue all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer after serious consideration,” AB InBev informed TMZ. “We believe that fans of the brand will appreciate and respect this choice.” While AB InBev did not mention the Astroworld disaster as the catalyst for the decision, it happened less than a month after ten people died in a concert at Scott’s in Houston. The agave-flavored alcoholic seltzer brand has only been on the market for a little over a year. Scott’s spokespeople told TMZ that the decision to drop the Cacti brand was a mutual one, as the rapper takes a break from business projects for now.

“Travis made it clear in his interview that he isn’t focused on business right now and that his priority is to assist his community and fans heal,” the representative stated. “CACTI requested that AB InBev notify their dealers that product will not be available at this time.” AB InBev was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy on November 5, AB InBev has become the latest branding partner to disassociate itself from Scott. In light of the circumstances, Nike, which had a successful relationship with the rapper that began in 2017, announced on November 15 that it was “postponing the debut of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”

Following the incident, Scott’s likeness and related dancing skills were removed from Epic Games’ hugely popular video game Fortnite. Scott, who formerly graced the boxes of General Mills’ Reese’s Puffs cereal, has publicly indicated that he has no future intentions with the brand. Scott’s collaboration with Mega64, a film production business, was also canceled the day after Astroworld 2021.

Scott had a hugely successful run of deals in 2020, including lucrative partnerships with McDonald's, Sony, and WarnerMedia. This loss of sponsorships and business partners comes after Scott had a hugely successful run of deals in 2020, including lucrative partnerships with McDonald's, Sony, and WarnerMedia.