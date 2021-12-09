Travis Scott Reacts to the Astroworld Festival Disaster, Describing It As “An Emotional Roller Coaster”

For the first time since the Astroworld Festival in Houston left ten people dead and hundreds injured, Houston rapper Travis Scott gave a full interview.

Scott said he’s been on a “emotional roller coaster” in an interview with talk show host Charlamagne Tha God that was posted on YouTube on Thursday.

“It’s quite difficult since I always feel connected to my followers. I went through something, and I believe that fans and people’s parents went through something as well. And it aches a much. It is detrimental to the community and the city “Scott remarked.

“There have been a lot of thoughts, sentiments, and mourning. I’m just trying to make sense of it. All I want to do is be present. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could just hold everyone, talk to them, and have talks with them?” Charlamagne Scott was questioned by Tha God as to why the concert was decided to go on despite the fact that officials had deemed it a mass casualty event. “‘We’re going to finish the show just after the guests get on stage,’ they said. That’s exactly what we did. There was no communication other than that “Scott remarked.

“Didn’t they say, ‘Stop now?'” Charlamagne, the God, had enquired.

Scott said, “No.”

Scott was then asked if he bears any blame for the festival’s demise.

“I’m in charge of figuring out what happened here. I’m responsible for figuring out the solution. Hopefully, this is a first step for us as artists in gaining a better understanding of what’s happening on “Scott remarked.

Scott added that as an artist, he trusted experts to “manage what they can in the audience,” and that he was focused on the festival’s creative side.

Scott has volunteered to pay for all of the victims’ funerals, but several families have declined, including the family of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old kid who was the concert’s youngest casualty.

Scott stated that he understood the family’s situation.

“Everything is understandable.” They want answers at a time when they’re grieving and trying to comprehend. I just have to keep showing up for it “Scott remarked.

Scott also sent a statement to all of the families, expressing his regret for the tragedy and acknowledging that the sadness caused by the deaths will never go away.

"I'm always available. I'm with you guys in this, and I adore you. I'll always be here to assist you.